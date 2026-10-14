“Drinking, hitting, then making a grand gesture”... Ha Hee-ra directly addresses “malicious rumors” surrounding Choi Soo-jong

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun reporter] A “Thirty Autumns” special is coming to tvN’s You Quiz on the Block.

The 364th episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, written by Lee Un-ju), airing today (Wednesday the 14th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Kang Seung-won, South Korea’s first music director and a hitmaker; Lee Ki-chan, who became known as the pharmacy go-to singer through his hit song “Cold”; Lee Jun-seok, who won gold in men’s singles teqball, a newly added sport at the 2026 Asian Games; and beloved couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, who are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary.

The entertainment industry’s favorite couple, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, have returned to the stage in the play Love Letter. They appear holding hands tightly, bringing a flutter of excitement as they show that their affection remains unchanged after 33 years of marriage.

Ha Hee-ra draws laughs as she repeatedly apologizes in response to her doting husband Choi Soo-jong’s string of unabashedly affectionate remarks. Yoo Jae-suk adds to the laughter with his apparent concern for other households, saying of the couple’s loving displays, “Looks like there’ll be another fight today.”

The special bond between the two, who first met in 1987 as hosts of March of Youth and played lovers in numerous productions, will also be revealed. The show will share what brought the pair, who were beloved teen stars of their day, together as a couple; the story behind Choi Soo-jong’s proposal, which ended with a single phone call; and behind-the-scenes stories from their “wedding of the century,” which Lee Kyung-kyu even covered live. The couple will also reveal how they have overcome conflict despite being opposites in personality, eating habits and even their approach to cleaning—and despite not having a single marital fight in 33 years.

An unexpected story behind the nickname “King of Grand Gestures” will also come to light. Ha Hee-ra is set to recount the shocking rumor that her husband would get drunk, hit her, and then make a grand gesture out of guilt.

Viewers will also hear about Choi Soo-jong’s tender feelings for Ha Hee-ra, who experienced four miscarriages, and the kind of man the doting father hopes his daughter will meet.

The moving family story of Choi Soo-jong, whose mother died on Chuseok ahead of the recording of You Quiz, will also be shared. Choi Soo-jong opens up about memories of his father, a devoted husband before him, and how much he misses his mother, who lived with dementia, eventually breaking down in tears. His heartfelt confession of regret—“Why did I say those harsh things to Mom back then?”—and Ha Hee-ra’s affection for her mother-in-law are also expected to leave a deep impression. The candid story of Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, who have stood by each other and sustained their love for 33 years, will be told on the show.

tvN’s You Quiz on the Block airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.