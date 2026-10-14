After a barrage of “Please save me” messages, Park Si-young, who came out, finally announces a hiatus from public activities

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Film poster designer Park Si-young said he would pause public activities such as YouTube and interviews for the time being. He said that, amid heightened attention following his coming out and his continued comments on various social and cultural issues, his daily life had begun to feel more like “reporting” than “chatting.”

On the 14th, Park Si-young posted a lengthy message on social media, saying, “I’ve decided to stop doing YouTube and interviews for the time being.” He plans to fulfill only the commitments he has already made and to decline any new invitations for a while.

He cited “freedom” as the reason for stepping back. “My freedom is the most important value in my life,” he said, adding, “I’m losing it.” Conversations he had casually shared after returning from working in the fields in the countryside had, at some point, begun to feel like he had to explain his thoughts and life to people and report on them. “Now it feels less like chatting and more like giving a report,” he said, explaining that having his character and image consumed amid public attention was draining him.

Malicious comments were not the only reason Park Si-young felt exhausted. He said it was even harder to face the specific suffering of people who directly asked him for help and advice. He said he repeatedly received messages such as “I want to kill myself,” “I’m in hell right now,” “Please save me” and “Give me advice,” adding, “I can ignore hateful comments, but I can’t do that with those specific expressions of pain.” He also reflected that, without realizing it, he had taken on “a sense of mission as a successful minority” and “a sense of mission as an adult.” “If I ignore them, my humanity gets hurt; if I listen, my vulnerability causes me pain,” he said. He added that he had realized this sense of duty was ultimately constricting his freedom, too. “A sense of duty erodes the intellect and shackles one’s own freedom,” he wrote. “It’s not people who are the problem. What torments me is this illusory righteousness I created, reproducing itself inside me.”

In the end, Park Si-young concluded that he needed to take a break. “I don’t really know the answer, but I will never sacrifice the freedom within me for others,” he said, presenting “freedom” as the only standard he would hold on to.

Park Si-young is one of the leading figures in South Korea’s film poster design industry. He heads the design studio Bitnaneun and has worked on posters for films including The Face Reader, The Wailing, Mother and the Veteran series, as well as the recent The King’s Warden. Design publications have long described him as a designer who has led the Korean film poster industry.

This year, he has more often drawn public attention for his life and comments than for his work. Last April, he came out by revealing that he had been in a relationship with a same-sex partner for 15 years, making headlines. He later pushed back against his sexual identity being treated as the whole of who he is, saying, “I’m good at design because I work hard, not because I’m gay,” and “I can’t live as a gay man 24 hours a day.”

More recently, he appeared on the Parents of LGBTQ+ People YouTube channel, saying he had not considered coming out a special event. He also shared personal details, including that his first boyfriend was one of the first people in Korea to come out publicly.

His public comments about NewJeans and HYBE have also made headlines on several occasions. In July, he strongly criticized content featuring NewJeans as a four-member group, then took issue with HYBE’s response in harsh terms. After online exchanges of sharp words with some HYBE fandoms continued, he also posted a direct rebuttal.

Meanwhile, last month Park Si-young held “Workshop Honam,” an event he had organized himself.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.