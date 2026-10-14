“Pregnant while drinking wine?” Yuna Kim faces endless speculation: “It’s bewildering. Absolutely not.”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yuna Kim, the “queen of figure skating,” has addressed pregnancy rumors that resurfaced a month later. Her agency again stressed that the rumors were untrue and said it was troubled by them.

On the 14th, a representative of Yuna Kim’s agency, All That Sports, told Xports News, “As we said before, she is not pregnant at all.” The representative added, “She doesn’t post everyday photos on social media with any particular intention, so it’s bewildering that pregnancy rumors surface every time she posts a photo.”

Earlier, on the 13th, Yuna Kim shared everyday photos on her social media. Among them were pictures of her enjoying a meal in a gray sweater and two teddy bears of different sizes sitting side by side. She captioned the teddy bear photo, “Childish, but cute.”

Afterward, some netizens raised the possibility that she was pregnant based on the teddy bear photo. Comments such as “Could it be a baby?” and “Daddy bear and baby bear?” followed, and the rumors spread online.

Others, meanwhile, expressed discomfort with people speculating about whether she was pregnant without any real evidence. Comments such as “Stop talking about pregnancy already” and “She’s drinking wine—how could she be pregnant?” called for people to refrain from excessive speculation.

This is not the first time pregnancy rumors have circulated about Yuna Kim. When she attended an event for a global beauty brand at a department store in Jamsil, Seoul, on the 7th of last month, her appearance in a black sleeveless long dress drew attention and prompted speculation that she was pregnant. Some netizens cited her figure, which they said looked different than usual, as a reason to raise the possibility.

At the time, her agency denied the rumors and explained that her figure may have looked different depending on what she was wearing. When similar speculation resurfaced a little over a month later, the agency once again made clear that it was not true.

Yuna Kim, a former member of South Korea’s national figure skating team, and Ko Woo-rim of Forestella married in October 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.