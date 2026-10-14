'National Team Hiatus' Cha Jun-hwan Returns to Acting After 17 Years, Takes on Comedy in Sitcom

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Cha Jun-hwan, the “prince of figure skating,” is returning to acting after 17 years. He worked as a child actor when he was young, and will now return to television as the lead in a sitcom.

According to TVING on the 14th, Cha Jun-hwan will appear in its first original sitcom, “Gungjeon Land,” set to premiere in 2027. He will play Seong Dae-han, a new part-time employee at an amusement park, and take on comedy in earnest.

The new project is especially significant because it marks Cha Jun-hwan’s return to acting in a drama for the first time in about 17 years, since 2009.

Before making a name for himself as a figure skater, Cha Jun-hwan first entered the entertainment industry as a child actor. Born in 2001, he began with the 2006 MBC drama “Miracle,” when he was five, and went on to appear in “Best Theatre,” “When It’s at Night” (2008), and “The Return of Iljimae” (2009), among others.

In “When It’s at Night,” he played the child version of actor Park Ki-woong, and in “The Return of Iljimae,” he played Iljimae as a child, a role portrayed by Jung Il-woo, gaining acting experience. He also appeared in various commercials, including for Orion Choco Pie, Samsung Life Insurance, and Namyang Dairy Products.

Cha Jun-hwan later stepped away from acting for a while to focus on figure skating. However, his interest in acting continued.

He had previously spoken about returning to acting when he appeared on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” last year. At the time, having moved from working as a child actor to figure skating, Cha Jun-hwan said he hoped to try acting again after retiring if the opportunity arose.

His wish became reality sooner than expected. After signing an exclusive contract with the talent agency Fantagio last April, Cha Jun-hwan confirmed his appearance in “Gungjeon Land,” signaling a fresh start as an actor.

Seong Dae-han, played by Cha Jun-hwan, is a newly hired cast member at the amusement park “Gungjeon Land.” He is full of enthusiasm, but faces a tough reality, and is expected to bring cheerful laughs with his chaotic adjustment period.

According to character details released earlier, Seong Dae-han is confident in his good looks but has a somewhat airheaded personality. Behind his slick, affable demeanor, he has unexpectedly deep thoughts, raising anticipation for Cha Jun-hwan’s comedic performance.

Actor Woo Da-bi will play opposite him. She will play Song Ye-jin, a senior cast member at Gungjeon Land, and act alongside Cha Jun-hwan.

Lee Jae-won joins the cast as Kang Cheol-su, while Kim Gyu-won plays Yang Seong-uk and Kim Seung-ho plays Gwak Do-hyeon. Singer Minseo will act as Han A-reum, and Nancy, formerly of the group Momoland, will appear as Ji Seul-gi. Lee Nam-su, An Ju-mi, and Park So-jin also join the cast, rounding out the stories of a host of distinctive characters.

“Gungjeon Land” is a sitcom set at an amusement park that looks like a splendid palace on the outside but is shabby within. It follows the chaotic coming-of-age survival stories of part-time workers struggling behind a world of fantasy. Yoo Hak-chan directs, with Lee Sol writing the script.

Meanwhile, Cha Jun-hwan’s return to acting is drawing even more attention alongside his recent announcement that he would suspend his athletic activities. On the 12th, Cha Jun-hwan said on his social media that he had decided not to continue competing as a member of the national team or enter competitions this season. He also said his contract with his team, Seoul City Hall, had ended. However, he has not officially announced his retirement from figure skating. His agency has also said that it is carefully considering the direction of his future activities.

“Gungjeon Land,” starring Cha Jun-hwan, will premiere on TVING in 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.