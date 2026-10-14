Patient dies at hospital run by Yang Jae-woong, who postponed his wedding to Hani; family furious: “Where did the 21 minutes of CCTV footage from the time of their daughter’s death go?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The family of a patient who died at a hospital run by psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong again criticized the police’s initial investigation. At a parliamentary audit, they also claimed that 21 minutes of CCTV footage showing the daughter at the time of her death were missing.

A, the mother of the female patient in her 30s who died, appeared as a witness on the 13th at the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee’s audit of the Gyeonggi Southern and Northern Provincial Police Agencies.

A said her daughter died in an isolation room 17 days after being admitted to the hospital for treatment for an addiction to diet pills.

A claimed that her daughter had complained of abdominal pain for several days and asked to be taken to the emergency room, but did not receive proper treatment. She also said that about 21 minutes of footage from the early morning hours when her daughter was dying were missing from the CCTV footage she received from the hospital immediately after her death.

The family also took issue with the police investigation. They said police did not search the hospital until six months after the incident, and that the investigation was later delayed because the Korean Medical Association’s assessment was taking too long.

A said, “While the police had halted the investigation, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea was the first to uncover false entries in nursing records and illegal restraint without a doctor’s order,” adding, “I want to ask what the police, who even carried out a search and seizure, have been doing all this time.” The family called for an reinvestigation, punishment of those responsible, and institutional reforms, including mandatory preservation of isolation-room CCTV footage and provision of the footage to bereaved families.

Members of the National Assembly also criticized the police’s initial investigation as inadequate. People Power Party lawmaker Kim Ye-ji pointed out that electronic medical records and access logs were not secured immediately after the incident, and said the investigator in charge at the time needed to be scrutinized.

People Power Party lawmaker Kang Myeong-gu questioned the investigator in charge’s current post, saying police only began a reinvestigation after the National Human Rights Commission’s inquiry.

Kim Hong-geun, acting chief of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency, acknowledged that the initial investigation had been inadequate in some respects, including the failure to secure electronic records immediately after the incident.

Regarding follow-up measures, including disciplinary action against the investigator in charge at the time, he said, “I will set out my position after examining what was clearly wrong.”

The case came to light in 2024. At the time, Yang was due to marry singer and actress Hani, but postponed the planned wedding after the case became a public controversy.

Hani resumed her activities in 2026. The case has again drawn attention after the family raised concerns about the police response and the missing CCTV footage at this parliamentary audit.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.