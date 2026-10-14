Lee Sung-mi: “I told God to take me instead of the late Lim Yoon-taek, who had a newborn daughter... We were fellow cancer patients”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Lee Sung-mi recalled her final moments with the late Lim Yoon-taek, former leader of the group Ulala Session, and shared her heartfelt sadness.

On the 14th, Lee appeared on the YouTube channel “Saeropge Haseoseo” and revealed the special bond she formed with Lim while she was battling breast cancer. She vividly recounted what Lim had asked her to do shortly before his death and the moment she learned he had died.

Lee and Lim’s relationship began when Lim’s manager, while Lim was battling cancer, asked her to meet him. “Yoon-taek had been going to church, but then stopped, and while he was going through a difficult time, he was very ill. His manager asked me to meet him sometime,” Lee recalled. “At the time, I hadn’t had cancer yet and didn’t know much about it, so I went with Ja-ok unni (the late Kim Ja-ok), who had experience battling cancer.”

She recalled what happened then, saying, “I didn’t have anything to talk about, but Yoon-taek and Ja-ok unni really hit it off and had such an enjoyable conversation.”

Lee said she was especially troubled by the fact that Lim had a very young child at the time. “When I got home, I prayed, ‘God, please save Yoon-taek. Even if You take me instead, I would be so grateful if You spared this child,’” she said. “The child was so young, and I felt I had lived enough.”

Not long afterward, however, Lee was also diagnosed with breast cancer. “I was doing a broadcast when I heard that I had breast cancer. The first person I called was Yoon-taek. I said, ‘Yoon-taek, I have cancer,’ and he replied, ‘Deacon, thank you for becoming my fellow cancer patient,’” Lee said.

She continued, “I said, ‘Now I can talk to you.’ We shared our surgery dates and checkup dates, and laughed and chatted. We became close very quickly.”

But as time passed, Lim’s health deteriorated. Lee said, “One day, Yoon-taek said, ‘Sunbaenim, I want to worship.’ When he was in the hospital, I urgently contacted Pastor Cho Jung-min, and he said he would come in person.”

She added, “That day, Yoon-taek sang the hymn he had chosen himself, listened to the sermon, and we worshipped together. But the next evening, I got a call. They told me to hurry because it seemed he was about to pass away.”

Recalling that time, Lee said, “I was so upset that I cried the whole way there. I prayed, ‘God, how can You take him so soon? Yoon-taek’s child is still so young—please save him.’ But when I arrived, he had already passed away.”

She confessed that she also felt resentment in the face of Lim’s death. “I resented it so much. I prayed for him to be saved, but he didn’t get better, and I got cancer. My emotions were all over the place,” she said. But she said her thoughts changed after she saw Lim’s face following his death. Lee said, “I saw Yoon-taek, and he was smiling so brightly. The moment I saw him, I thought, ‘I prayed for him to be saved, but if he could smile so brightly like this rather than die in pain and suffering, then perhaps this, too, was a path I shouldn’t try to stop.’”

She added, “We think that being alive is the answer to prayer. We think that we prayed and survived, but I felt that if someone can leave this world beautifully, we should rethink death as well.”

Smiling, she said of her own health, “I’m doing perfectly well.” Lee also said, “Everyone leaves someday, but people think they themselves will go later. I think I should always be ready to leave,” adding, “I intend to live each of my 24 hours as beautifully as I can, and then go. I’m so grateful and happy because I live as if I had only one day.”

Lim won the public’s affection after leading Ulala Session to victory on Mnet’s “Superstar K3” in 2011. He took the stage and brought hope and inspiration even while battling stomach cancer, but died on February 11, 2013. He was 32.

Lim married in 2012 and had a daughter that same year. His death left his young daughter behind, adding to the sadness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.