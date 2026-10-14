Kang Kyun-sung’s “premarital chastity” crumbled in front of Yoo Ha-jin, 14 years his junior?... “There were times I failed to uphold it properly in the past, too”

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] Singer Kang Kyun-sung will share his fateful love story with actress Yoo Ha-jin, 14 years his junior, on “Radio Star” ahead of their wedding on the 30th. He will reveal how the two, who briefly had a thing nine years ago before losing touch, unexpectedly reconnected years later through an introduction and eventually promised to marry, as well as the special reason for their 7 p.m. wedding and behind-the-scenes details of his surprise proposal, which drew on every idea he could think of.

The episode of MBC’s “Radio Star” airing tonight, Wednesday the 14th (planned by Choi Yun-jeong; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye), features Park Joon-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung in a special titled “Self-care~? I won’t miss a thing! ‘The Self-Care Guru.’”

Kang Kyun-sung receives congratulations on his upcoming marriage. He surprises everyone by revealing that his connection with his future bride began a full nine years ago.

He says that the two had meals together several times in the past and got to know each other, but stopped contacting each other because they felt burdened by their 14-year age difference. After that, they simply kept up with each other’s lives on social media, and nine years went by. Kang Kyun-sung says that an acquaintance offered to introduce him to someone nice, only for him to discover, to his surprise, that the person was his future bride, leaving the studio buzzing.

He says they naturally became a couple and began dating around mid-February this year, and also explains why he decided to marry her so soon.

Kang Kyun-sung’s current views are also revealed, after he made a name for himself as an “icon of premarital chastity.” He candidly admits there were times in the past when he did not properly uphold his beliefs, and confesses that after meeting the person he would marry, he felt he wanted to uphold them this time. Above all, he emphasizes that it was possible because his future bride felt the same way.

The reason the couple’s wedding will be held at 7 p.m. is also revealed, turning the studio upside down. Kang Kyun-sung says he chose an evening ceremony so they would not have to start getting ready too early and be exhausted on their wedding day, allowing them to preserve their energy. He then heats up the studio by sharing their plans for a proper honeymoon after the wedding.

He says he drew on all the skills he had picked up over his more than 40 years of life to prepare a proposal for his future bride. After hearing that the bride should look her most beautiful on the day of the proposal, he turned the venue into something like a film set and tricked her into getting her hair and makeup done before coming over. He says he pulled off a masterstroke of a proposal with all his acquaintances enlisted, right in front of his future bride, who arrived without knowing a thing, sparking curiosity. Kang Kyun-sung also reveals that he is dreaming up another surprise event for the wedding, raising anticipation.

The show also revisits the heyday of Kang Kyun-sung, who once took the entertainment world by storm on “Radio Star” with his bob haircut and explosive comic impressions. Saying that, strangely, his knack for variety shows seemed to disappear along with his hair after he cut it, he brings back the bob for the first time in 11 years and recreates the impressions he did back then.

He also shares his bittersweet concern that more people now remember him for his impersonations and high-note videos than as a singer. After showcasing his much-discussed high-note content and a range of impersonations, he shows off his presence as a singer in his own right with a live performance of one of Noel’s hit songs.

Kang Kyun-sung’s full wedding story—from his love story with the future bride he reunited with after nine years apart to his excitement ahead of the wedding, and his particular hopes for the proposal and wedding night—can be seen on “Radio Star,” airing tonight, Wednesday the 14th, at 10:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.