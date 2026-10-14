Baek Ji-yeon joins her son, whose wife is from the Hyundai family, in business... “100% ownership with no investment from his in-laws”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] It has emerged that broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon, 62, has been named an inside director at a company founded by her son, Kang In-chan, 30.

According to an exclusive report by Biz Korea on the 14th, Baek’s son, Kang, established a company called Formare last May. Kang is its CEO, and his mother, Baek, is also listed as an inside director.

It was confirmed that Kang owns 100% of the company’s shares. With no equity investment from HL Group, he appears to be pursuing a business independently of his in-laws.

Formare has listed perfume and cosmetics manufacturing, clothing, lifestyle products, food and beverages, brand design, content production, and entertainment among its business purposes. However, its specific business activities have not yet been disclosed.

Kang drew attention when he married Chung Ji-su, the second daughter of HL Group Chairman Chung Mong-won and an executive at HL Mando, in 2023. At the time, the news that Baek had become related by marriage to one of South Korea’s leading chaebol families attracted considerable attention.

After the marriage, speculation arose that Kang might take part in the management of HL Group, but he is reportedly yet to take on a separate position within the group.

Meanwhile, Baek joined MBC as an announcer through its open recruitment in 1987 and made a name for herself as the youngest female anchor of “News Desk.” She later worked as a freelance broadcaster, hosting a range of current affairs and educational programs. In 2023, her only son’s marriage made her an in-law of Chairman Chung Mong-won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.