'SE7EN♥' Lee Da-hae suddenly heads to China a month before giving birth... pushes ahead with rehearsals despite being heavily pregnant

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae has suddenly embarked on a business trip to China while heavily pregnant, with the birth of her first daughter approaching. Her busy schedule—including rehearsals on location despite being nine months pregnant—has drawn attention.

On the 13th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos to her Instagram Story with the caption, “A last-minute business trip to Hangzhou. I’m tired, but it’s a fruit paradise.”

The photos showed the interior of a luxurious accommodation in Hangzhou, China. The spacious room paired stylish decor with soft lighting, and a variety of fruit, including grapes, melon and watermelon, along with bottled water, had been laid out on the table.

Although she was feeling tired from the sudden business trip, she appeared pleased with the generous spread of fruit.

But she had little time to relax. Lee Da-hae later shared photos of food she ate in China, writing, “Food, then off to rehearsal!” The post showed that she was going straight to work after her meal and continuing to stay active despite the approaching birth.

She went on to share photos of spicy Chinese dishes and breakfast at a local restaurant. In particular, on the morning of the 14th, she posted a photo of a meal laid out with sandwiches and noodles, adding “#GoodMorning” to convey a relaxed start to the day.

Lee Da-hae is now nine months pregnant and nearing her due date. She is reportedly expected to give birth to her first daughter this coming November, and her decision to travel to China and complete rehearsals while heavily pregnant has drawn attention.

Lee Da-hae has long been active in China as well. She built a local following through appearances in Chinese dramas and has pursued broadcasting and various business activities, drawing on her Chinese-language skills. She has continued her work in China, traveling back and forth in recent years.

Earlier, this past May, Lee Da-hae announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, singer SE7EN, three years after they married. At the time, she shared an ultrasound photo, writing, “From two to three. A little miracle has come to us,” and received many congratulations.

Lee Da-hae also spoke on the tvN STORY variety show Namgyeoseo Mwohage about the moment she told her husband, SE7EN, that she was pregnant. She said she used pregnancy tests several times to check whether she was expecting, and shared that SE7EN was so moved by the surprise news that he cried.

Lee Da-hae and SE7EN married in May 2023 after dating publicly for about eight years. Reports have also said that the couple own three buildings in areas including Gangnam and Mapo in Seoul, and that the value of their real estate assets is estimated at around 32.5 billion won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.