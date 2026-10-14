Ham Eun-jung’s connection with director Kim Byung-woo began when they were seated together... “My cells started moving at our second meeting” (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Ham Eun-jung, formerly of the group T-ara, will share the story of her romance with her husband, film director Kim Byung-woo.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 14th), will feature Park Jun-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung in a special titled “Self-Care? I Won’t Miss It! ‘God of Self-Care’” (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

Ham Eun-jung, who debuted in show business as a child actress in 1995, is now in her 32nd year in the industry. She recently married film director Kim Byung-woo and says the wedding day passed in such a blur that her memories of it are hazy. She will share the story of her distinctive wedding preparations.

Ham Eun-jung said she had to prepare for her wedding while drama filming was still underway. She arranged everything in just over a month amid a busy filming schedule, and reveals that she even skipped a wedding dress tour, where she would have tried on several gowns—surprising everyone.

She also reveals that, to make matters worse, she injured her leg shortly before the wedding. She had to wear a knee brace and choose relatively comfortable shoes. In particular, she asked to take the day before the wedding off from drama filming, got a day’s worth of postponed self-care treatments, and then put on her wedding dress, leaving everyone impressed. She also surprises everyone by revealing that she reported to the set at 7 a.m. the morning after the wedding.

Ham Eun-jung expresses her gratitude that so many colleagues attended her wedding. She draws particular attention by revealing that as many as four people gave congratulatory speeches. On her husband’s side, Ha Jung-woo and Park Hae-soo, with whom he had connected through their work, gave speeches. She says actors and industry figures from both television dramas and film also attended, making it a special wedding.

She will also share how she first met her husband, a film director, and they became a couple. Ham Eun-jung says she first met him when she was seated with people from the film industry at a gathering with an acquaintance she often meets. From their second meeting onward, she found herself strangely unable to stop thinking about him. Describing how she felt at the time, she says, “It felt like my cells were moving,” bringing a flutter of excitement.

Her special connection with Lee Jang-woo, with whom she once appeared as a virtual couple on “We Got Married,” will also be revisited. The two reunited through Ham Eun-jung’s YouTube content “We Got Married Separately” as each prepared for their real-life wedding around the same time. She will also share behind-the-scenes stories from filming “We Got Married.” Ham Eun-jung raises viewers’ curiosity by revealing that she even set a special rule to maintain her immersion in the role of a virtual wife.

The story of “Ham Eun-jung core,” which has recently been attracting renewed attention, is also on the agenda. Her signature short haircut, smoky makeup and selfies with wistful expressions from years ago have been making waves on social media again. She will share how she unexpectedly ended up with short hair during her time with T-ara, as well as the behind-the-scenes story of finding out at a recording session that she had been assigned a rap part.

Memories of T-ara will also be brought back in full. Ham Eun-jung, who still performs the choreography and cute gestures from the group’s past hits at overseas shows, will share stories about the four-fingered cat gloves she wore during the “Bo Peep Bo Peep” promotions. She will also perform a medley of T-ara’s hits, reviving memories of one of the leading girl groups of the second generation.

Viewers can catch a variety of stories on “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 14th) at 10:30 p.m., from Ham Eun-jung’s new married life in her 32nd year in show business and a wedding held between drama shoots to her love story with her film-director husband and memories of her days with T-ara.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.