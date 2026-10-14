‘Return after three years’ Lee Soo-man hits a snag just a day later... ‘China’s BoA’ member’s parents face wage arrears allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] An unexpected controversy erupted just one day after Lee Soo-man announced his return to the K-pop market after about three years. Allegations of unpaid wages have emerged around a company in China run by the parents of Aiching, a member of rookie girl group A2O LITE.

On the 12th, Lee held a joint debut showcase at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, for A2O Entertainment’s rookie boy group A2O SOUL and girl group A2O LITE, signaling his full-fledged return to K-pop. It marked his first appearance in the domestic music market in about three years after leaving SM Entertainment.

A2O LITE drew particular attention as a multinational girl group made up of members from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, the United States and China. Among them, 13-year-old Chinese member Aiching attracted interest with performances and styling reminiscent of BoA early in her debut, prompting some to call her ‘China’s BoA.’

But soon after the group’s debut, allegations of unpaid wages at a company run by Aiching’s parents spread, particularly across Chinese online communities.

According to local reports, the company in question is an education-related business based in Beijing, China. Aiching’s mother is reportedly its legal representative, and her father its auditor. Former employees claimed that wages had gone unpaid since 2024 and that, after labor mediation, they had agreed to repayment in installments, but payments stopped again after only the first few months.

The controversy grew further after an IOU listing about 40,000 yuan in unpaid wages—equivalent to approximately 8 million won—along with payment reminder messages and other materials were posted online.

A corporate information platform also revealed that two court enforcement cases naming the company and Aiching’s parents as judgment debtors were filed on August 31. The amount subject to enforcement was reportedly about 3.45 million yuan, or approximately 690 million won.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the entire amount represents unpaid wages. Local media also reported that Aiching’s parents are not on China’s so-called ‘Lao Lai’ list of habitual debt defaulters, and that it is unclear whether the full enforcement amount is directly connected to unpaid wages.

Even so, the timing is painful. At the debut showcase, Lee said, “Today, we will open the doors to A2O anew,” and expressed his ambition to present a new K-pop model combining music and technology. A2O has reportedly also been seeking investment this year from domestic and overseas investors, based on a company valuation of around 300 billion to 400 billion won.

The ambitious new girl group has come under scrutiny over a family member’s financial issues just as it gets underway in earnest. Even though the group itself bears no direct responsibility, the situation appears to have added to the burden of managing its image.

Online reactions have been mixed: “I can’t believe these allegations surfaced as soon as they debuted,” “This is an issue involving the family’s company, not the member personally, so a line needs to be drawn,” and “The facts need to be verified first.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.