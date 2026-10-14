'Social worker wife ♥' Oh Ji-heon works hard, taking event gigs to pay tuition for his three daughters at alternative schools ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Oh Ji-heon shared an update on his busy life, saying he has been working hard and even taking event gigs to earn tuition for his three daughters.

On TV CHOSUN’s <Perfect Life>, airing at 8 p.m. today (the 14th), comedian Oh Ji-heon will share an update on his activities with Oh Na-mi and Oh Jeong-tae as the group “Oyote.”

Oh Ji-heon, who appeared on <Perfect Life> with his wife for the first time in a while, drew attention with an energetic rap performance. “I released an album with Oh Na-mi and Oh Jeong-tae as a group called ‘Oyote,’” he said, adding, “Oh Na-mi plays ‘Swinji,’ Oh Jeong-tae plays ‘Kim Jong-man,’ and I play ‘Bbeokga.’” When MC Hyun-young asked, “Are you actually active as a group?” Oh Ji-heon replied, “We do a lot of events, too,” revealing how busy they are.

Oh Ji-heon then performed a rap without hesitation at actor Shin Seung-hwan’s request. When his wife, who was appearing with him, lowered her head, Shin Seung-hwan asked, “Are you embarrassed by Oh Ji-heon?” His wife replied, “It takes hard work to earn money for the children’s tuition,” making everyone laugh. Oh Ji-heon previously said that all three of his daughters attend alternative schools.

Viewers can also get a glimpse of the cheerful daily life of Oh Ji-heon and his wife, who are in their 18th year of marriage. The couple took a trip to Daebu Island and shared a playful moment at a cafe. After noticing latte foam on his wife’s lips, Oh Ji-heon gazed at her and said, “Ms. Gil Ra-im?”—evoking the foam-kiss scene from the drama <Secret Garden>, starring Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won.

But his wife immediately punched the air and flatly turned him down, showing her no-nonsense side and making everyone laugh. Undeterred, Oh Ji-heon puckered his own lips, now covered in latte foam, and tried for another foam kiss. She pushed her husband away again, saying, “Go away!” and drawing more laughs. Even so, Oh Ji-heon added a heartwarming touch with an unabashed declaration of affection: “Honey, you’re prettier than Ha Ji-won.”

Oh Ji-heon married his wife, a social worker, in 2008, and they have three daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.