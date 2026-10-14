Go Young-wook takes aim at Chun Myeong-hun over alleged plagiarism of a self-written song, and exposes allegations of Person A’s fake producer credits

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo’ra, took aim at NRG’s Chun Myeong-hun this time. He also exposed allegations that “someone” had falsely claimed production credits.

On the 13th, Go Young-wook said, “Chun Myeong-hun, are you some kind of thug? But compared with someone I worked with, this is nothing. I spent a long time with that person, but I never once saw them compose anything themselves. So what exactly were all those self-written songs credited under their name? I don’t know the details of what dealings they had with the composers at the time, but why aren’t the actual composers asserting their rights like this?”

Go Young-wook did not identify “that person” by name, nor did he provide any evidence to support the claim. However, based on his statement that the person had worked with him, netizens are naming several entertainers.

Go Young-wook’s post came after reports of allegations that Chun Myeong-hun had plagiarized a self-written song. The Fact reported that Lee Jin-wook, composer of the trot song “Kkungjjak Insaeng,” filed a complaint last July against Chun and a trot producer on charges of obstruction of business and fraud. The composer claimed that the self-written song Chun revealed on TV CHOSUN’s “Taste of Dating” in 2019 was actually a demo of “Jjigeosseo,” which he had composed.

However, on the 21st of last month, police decided not to refer Chun Myeong-hun to prosecutors, saying there was no evidence of the composer’s songwriting activities, so obstruction of business was not established; that, since Chun received his appearance fee from the broadcaster, it was difficult to conclude that the composer had suffered financial harm; and that the statute of limitations had expired.

Go Young-wook debuted as a member of Roo’ra in 1994, but in 2013 was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and ordered to have his personal information disclosed for five years and wear an electronic tracking device (ankle monitor) for three years over charges of rape and forcible indecent assault involving minors.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.