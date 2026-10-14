Truedy, married to Lee Dae-eun, struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to a son... “My condition worsened again after I stopped taking medication”

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Truedy shared an update, saying she is still receiving treatment for postpartum depression.

A live video of Lee Dae-eun and Truedy was posted on the YouTube channel “Geumttongine” on the 13th.

Truedy said, “I wanted to talk briefly about my mental health, which many of you have been concerned about.” She previously revealed that she was diagnosed with postpartum depression last July and was taking medication.

She said she is still taking medication for depression, adding, “You may not believe it, but I’m still going through depression. I got a lot better while going to the hospital, but when I got busy and stopped taking my medication for a while, it came back.” She continued, “I’m still receiving treatment, but I found that I could get better and then start struggling again. I think medication is really important. I could really feel a difference when I stopped taking it. Thanks to all of you for relating to me and comforting me, I’m gradually getting better.”

Meanwhile, Truedy married former baseball player Lee Dae-eun in 2021 and gave birth to a son in November last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.