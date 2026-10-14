Gummy, Jo Jung-suk’s wife, looks dramatically different while raising two daughters?... “Is parenting that hard?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Gummy has shared a recent photo, prompting a range of reactions from netizens about her appearance, which some say looks different.

Gummy appeared as a guest on “Special Live,” a segment of “Escape at 2 Cultwo Show” on SBS Power FM, which aired on the 13th. She captivated listeners with her consistently impressive live singing.

A photo of her with the DJs was also shared after the broadcast. Gummy showed off her enduring charm in the photo, while some netizens focused on how her face looked somewhat different from usual. Those who saw the photo reacted with comments such as, “Her face seems to have changed subtly,” “Is it hard raising two daughters?” and “Maybe it’s just a bad photo.”

Gummy also shared updates on how her two daughters are growing. She described how differently her first daughter, now 7, and her second daughter, who is 9 months old, react.

“They’re different. When my first daughter was little, she cried all the time when she heard my songs. But now she even enjoys them from the audience,” Gummy said.

She went on to explain about her younger daughter: “I performed onstage until I was eight months pregnant and even appeared as a guest when I was full-term, but loud stages don’t bother her at all. She sucks on her pacifier and looks at me. It’s so fascinating. She falls asleep listening to the songs, then wakes up and looks at me.”

DJ Kim Tae-gyun asked, “When they were born, they found their mom was Gummy and their dad was Jo Jung-suk. Do the kids have a knack for performing?” Gummy mentioned her older daughter’s interests and replied, “My first daughter likes singing, dancing and acting. She’s still so innocent. She likes playing pretend with her dad (Jo Jung-suk).”

Gummy and Jo Jung-suk married in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in 2020. They had their second daughter this past January.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.