‘Owner of a ₩19.4 billion building’ Lee Jung-hyun splurges on 100 lobsters for her husband’s hospital cafeteria... Lavish support for her husband (‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress and singer Lee Jung-hyun pulled out all the stops to support her husband as she celebrated the third anniversary of his hospital’s opening.

On KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ (hereafter ‘Fun-Staurant’), airing on Thursday, October 15, the show will unveil a special gift versatile star Lee Jung-hyun prepared for her husband and his hospital staff. Lee is said to have splurged on a whopping 100 lobsters and served up dishes in unimaginable quantities, drawing attention to the full episode of ‘Fun-Staurant.’

In last week’s episode, spurred by her husband’s remark that “the food in the cafeteria tastes better these days,” Lee Jung-hyun prepared a hidden-camera prank. Disguised in a trench coat, scarf and sunglasses, she visited the cafeteria at her husband’s hospital, bringing along 100 servings of side dishes she had made herself. Viewers were keen to find out whether her husband would recognize his wife’s cooking and whether Lee could keep her identity secret until the end and pull off the prank.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Lee Jung-hyun made 100 servings of chive salad and 100 servings of a special rolled omelet, following last week’s 100 servings of yuzu-and-doenjang dakgalbi. Lee’s daughter, SeoAh, stepped in to help her mother, who was sweating over the enormous quantities. “I’ll help you, Mom,” she said as she confidently came into the kitchen. Cracking eggs one by one with her little hands, SeoAh pitched in like a one-person army. It seemed as though she was creating more work, but Lee made viewers laugh when she said, “She’s surprisingly helpful.”

When Lee Jung-hyun arrived at the cafeteria, she brought out the 100 servings of side dishes she had made herself. Then, calling it “today’s highlight,” she opened a mysterious box. Inside were 100 lobsters, visibly packed with meat. The cooks were reportedly astonished to see lobster, an ingredient rarely found in a cafeteria. What kind of large-batch cafeteria dish will Lee make with the 100 lobsters?

“It’s the hospital’s third anniversary...” Lee Jung-hyun explained why she had prepared 100 lobsters. She then got down to cooking them in earnest. But even the versatile star reportedly encountered an unexpected challenge. Will Lee overcome the sudden setback and successfully serve the hospital staff a dish made with 100 lobsters?

Lee Jung-hyun also spared no effort in supporting her husband that day. Alongside the cooks, she took responsibility for preparing and serving 100 portions, and even rolled up her pants and took the lead in washing dishes. The cafeteria cooks and the ‘Fun-Staurant’ cast who witnessed this reportedly marveled, all saying, “That’s amazing.”

Lee Jung-hyun’s special support for her husband, his reaction to his wife’s hidden-camera prank, and the couple’s delightful real-life moments—ranging from sweet affection to playful bickering—will be shown on KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing as soon as coverage of 2026 professional baseball ends on Thursday, October 15.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.