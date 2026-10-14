“Have you been doing nothing but commercials for 16 years?” Calls for Won Bin’s comeback flood in after ad reveals his long hair and turtleneck

Photo: Dr. Phyto

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Won Bin gave fans a glimpse of what he has been up to in a new advertisement.

With Won Bin having taken a break from acting for more than 16 years since the 2010 film *Ahjussi*, fans’ attention turned to ad photos showing him with long hair.

Recently, health supplement brand Dr. Phyto announced that it had chosen Won Bin as the first advertising model for its products.

In the released photos and video, Won Bin gazed at the camera in a black turtleneck, his long hair falling to the nape of his neck.

The brand said it chose him because his trustworthy image fits well with its identity.

After the photos were released, online commenters reacted to his appearance, saying, “Why doesn’t Won Bin ever age?”, “Long hair suits him too,” and “His good looks are timeless.”

Calls for him to return to acting also continued. Reactions included, “It’s a shame to see him only in ads,” “Please, take on a project already,” “I want to see him in a movie, not an ad,” and “Aren’t you taking on any projects?”

Won Bin’s last acting role was in the 2010 film *Ahjussi*. It was a box-office hit, drawing around 6.22 million moviegoers, and Won Bin won Best Actor at the 47th Grand Bell Awards.

For about 16 years and two months since then, he has not appeared in a film or drama and has stayed in the public eye as an advertising model.

Won Bin’s lengthy hiatus came up on MBN’s *Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night*, which aired last June.

Kim Joo-ha said she had heard this directly from Won Bin, adding, “He said that perhaps because the image of *Ahjussi* is so strong, project offers don’t come in as readily as he expected.”

She also explained that he said he was continuing to grow his hair out because he never knew when or what kind of role might come along.

Won Bin married actress Lee Na-young in 2015, and they have one son.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.