“I Want to Open Up That Brain and Look Inside”... Kang Shin-il’s Wife Erupts at Her Taciturn Husband (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Oh Su-mi, wife of actor Kang Shin-il, voiced her disappointment with her husband, who remained consistently unresponsive.

At the end of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) broadcast of “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” on the 13th, the appearance of actor Kang Shin-il and his wife Oh Su-mi, who have been married for 37 years, was teased, drawing attention.

In a released pre-recorded interview, Kang Shin-il expressed his affection for his wife, Oh Su-mi, saying, “This person is an angel heaven sent to me.” Indeed, from early in the morning, Oh Su-mi carefully checked on her husband Kang Shin-il’s condition and made sure he had probiotics, showing the tenderness of an “angelic wife.” But unlike his wife, who spoke warmly to him and tried to make eye contact, Kang Shin-il responded somewhat awkwardly and remained silent, creating an uneasy atmosphere.

Even during the meal, Oh Su-mi continued trying to start conversations, as if talking to herself. But seeing Kang Shin-il quietly focus only on his food, Oh Su-mi finally expressed the disappointment she had been holding in, saying, “You’ve never even looked at my face. Look me in the eye and talk to me.” In a subsequent interview, Oh Su-mi also revealed her loneliness and disappointment over the years, saying, “When things get really tense between us, I want to open up that brain and look inside. He doesn’t talk, so there’s no way to know. Why did I get married, only to end up this lonely and miserable?”

Actor Kang Shin-il has made a strong impression in theater, film and television dramas. What kind of husband is he at home, compared with his charismatic on-screen persona? The sharply contrasting daily life of this angel-like wife and her taciturn husband can be seen on “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” airing on SBS on the 20th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.