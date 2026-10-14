46-year-old Kim Tae-hee, really a mother of two daughters? Her flawless 'Taeppeu' beauty captured at an unexpected encounter

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Tae-hee, 46, was spotted at a world-renowned culinary event, offering a welcome glimpse of how she has been.

On the 14th, chef Jung Ji-sun posted a photo with Kim Tae-hee on social media, drawing attention. Jung shared several photos with the caption, “A record of the wonderful people I met at LA LISTE 2027. It’s a shame I couldn’t take more photos. Still, thank you.”

The photos showed Jung Ji-sun posing warmly with attendees, including Kim Tae-hee.

What especially caught the eye was Kim Tae-hee, who had appeared in public for the first time in a while. Wearing black, she let her long hair fall naturally and smiled at the camera. Her signature elegant aura and striking features stood out even without a glamorous stage outfit or special styling.

Born in 1980 and turning 46 this year, Kim Tae-hee drew attention with her youthful looks, which have barely changed—so much so that it was hard to believe she is a mother of two daughters.

The event Kim Tae-hee attended was the La Liste 2027 Korea Awards, held on the 12th at Paradise City on Yeongjong Island in Incheon. The event showcased and honored outstanding Korean restaurants and chefs selected by La Liste, a France-based global culinary guide, and was attended by figures from the culinary industry in Korea and abroad.

Earlier, Kim Ji-young, who appeared on Channel A’s Transit Love 4, also drew attention after revealing that she met Kim Tae-hee at the same event. On the 12th, Kim posted on social media, “I had no idea this was where the La Liste 2027 selections were made. I get to taste dishes by chefs Choi Hyun-seok and Kim Hee-eun like this.”

Kim Ji-young especially marveled at Kim Tae-hee’s beauty, saying, “There’s even Taeppeu sitting next to me,” and, “Taeppeu’s face is the most fun to look at.”

Kim Tae-hee did not appear in the photos Kim Ji-young posted at the time, but after Jung Ji-sun later shared a photo with her, Kim’s attendance at the event could also be confirmed.

Kim Tae-hee married singer and actor Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) in 2017, and they have two daughters. Last year, she made her Hollywood debut in the Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly. She played Kim Eun-ju, the wife of former U.S. intelligence agent David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), and expanded her range by taking on English-language acting.

Before the series ended, Kim Tae-hee said she would look forward to and prepare for new projects ahead. However, no concrete news about her next project has emerged so far. Against this backdrop, attention is focused on her welcome appearance at a world-renowned culinary event.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.