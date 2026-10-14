“We’ve Never Made Love”... Kang Kyun-sung Addresses Premarital Pregnancy Rumors with Yu Ha-jin, 14 Years His Junior (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Kang Kyun-sung, a member of the group Noel, said he had addressed rumors that his fiancée, actress Yu Ha-jin, was pregnant before marriage and had maintained premarital chastity.

On the 14th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a preview clip for “Radio Star” titled “Kang Kyun-sung, Who Practices Premarital Chastity, to Break the Seal with Marriage (?)”.

That day, congratulations poured in at the studio when Kang Kyun-sung announced that he was marrying Yu Ha-jin. They had met in February this year and were getting married after eight months of dating. Kang expressed his affection for Yu, saying, “She’s someone I can grow with and who helps me let go of my ego.”

He said they had been mistaken for expecting a child before marriage because they had set the wedding date so soon, then caused a stir in the studio by saying, “We haven’t made love to each other. We have no experience. This is how things turned out because she thinks the same way I do,” and bringing up premarital chastity.

He also said, “That earlier vow of chastity wasn’t something I made because I wanted to. I felt sorry because there were many times back then when I failed to keep it. I’m very embarrassed.” He suddenly bowed his head, prompting laughter.

Kang said, “But when I met someone I wanted to marry, I felt I had to keep [premarital chastity] with this person. It would be a real honeymoon. Couples these days enjoy in advance the things they’d get to enjoy after marriage, don’t they? I heard that leaves them with less to look forward to after getting married, but we have a lot to look forward to.” He added, “Yu Ha-jin worries that maybe there’s something wrong with me. I need to prove it soon...” which brought more laughter.

Kang Kyun-sung will marry Yu Ha-jin, who is 14 years his junior, at a location in Seoul on October 30.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.