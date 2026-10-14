Jung Joon-ha’s Ice Cream Shop: ‘Single Cups Cost 7,500 Won’... Debate Over Prices

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Jung Joon-ha’s yogurt ice cream shop, which he spent three years preparing to open, is now embroiled in a controversy over its prices. After it became known that a cup starts at 7,500 won, opinions have been divided between those asking, “Isn’t that too expensive for ice cream these days?” and those saying, “It’s understandable for a premium product.”

Jung Joon-ha recently opened Hellenika, a yogurt ice cream brand, in Godeok-dong, Gangdong District, Seoul. He was so taken with the yogurt ice cream he tried in Seattle that he brought the brand to Korea himself. Jung has said he opened the shop after about three years of preparation. He also declared on YouTube, “This really is the last one,” saying he would not open any more new restaurant brands.

When the shop first opened, visits from fellow entertainers including Yoo Jae-suk, Joo Woo-jae and Park Myung-soo drew attention. It also emerged that even his son Roha had put on a uniform and helped his father by scooping ice cream at the shop, adding a heartwarming touch.

Recently, however, the shop’s prices have once again begun drawing attention, particularly in online communities.

According to the published menu, the basic cup, which holds one flavor, costs 7,500 won; the medium size, which allows up to two flavors, costs 9,800 won; and the large size, with a choice of three flavors, costs around 14,500 won. Adding one flavor to the basic cup costs an extra 1,000 won, bringing the total to 8,500 won.

A person who said they had visited the shop wrote in an online community, “A single cup costs 7,500 won, and adding one flavor brings it to 8,500 won,” adding, “It seems to be among the most expensive gelato options.” While speaking positively about the taste, they also expressed disappointment with the price, saying, “It’s not bad, but it’s expensive.”

Online debate over the prices continued. Some said that 7,500 won for a cup seemed steep compared with ordinary ice cream or gelato, while others said the price should be considered in light of the fact that it is a premium product made with fermented dairy and uses a method that is not readily available in Korea.

Jung Joon-ha’s representatives describe the product not as ordinary ice cream but as a dessert made by freezing fermented dairy products, using what they call a “cultured creamery” approach. They say that, unlike Korean yogurt ice cream, which is eaten with plenty of toppings, this product emphasizes the flavor and texture of the base itself.

Jung Joon-ha recently said he operates several restaurants in the Gangnam area of Seoul. He also drew attention after personally mentioning that the monthly sales at one sashimi restaurant alone were in the hundreds of millions of won. Although he put considerable effort into this brand as well, its prices became a talking point from the outset, leaving him with another challenge.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.