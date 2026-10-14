“I’ll have three sons and three daughters”... Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won’s December wedding brings his “unconventional plans for children” back into focus

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ha Jung-woo is set to marry Cha Jung-won, who is 11 years his junior, this December, and a plan for children he shared in the past is once again drawing attention.

Ha Jung-woo’s agency, WALKHOUSE COMPANY, announced on the 14th, “Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will marry on December 13,” adding, “The wedding ceremony will be held privately.”

The two became a couple around 2020 and have been together for about six years. When they went public with their relationship last February, they had ruled out speculation about marriage, saying, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

News of their wedding has also renewed interest in the plans for children Ha Jung-woo once shared.

In 2024, Ha Jung-woo appeared on the YouTube channel “Naknak” and mentioned the news that his father, Kim Yong-gun, and younger brother, Kim Young-hoon, had both had sons.

He joked, “Both my father and my younger brother have had sons, so now all that’s left is for me to have a child.”

At the time, Ha Jung-woo said of his father Kim Yong-gun having a child later in life with a partner 39 years his junior, “I think it was possible because he has maintained tremendous youth and energy.” He added, “I felt both blessed and pressured.”

Asked how many children he wanted, Ha Jung-woo replied, “I’d like to have three sons and three daughters, or two sons and two daughters.”

He added, “If you gave birth to that many children for me, I’m sure I’d treat you really well,” and said, “I plan to have children as soon as I get married.”

Ha Jung-woo made his debut in the 2002 film “Madeleine” and has appeared in numerous productions, including “The Chaser,” “The Yellow Sea,” “Assassination” and the “Along with the Gods” series. He is currently preparing for the film “Inside Men: Birth of the Villains” (working title). Cha Jung-won began her acting career in the 2012 film “Horror Stories” and has appeared in dramas including “She Was Pretty,” “Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo” and “Eccentric! Chef Moon.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.