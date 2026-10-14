“Despite her cancer battle and ER visit...” Season 16’s Sang-cheol under fire for pressuring Young-sook to drink

Photo: A scene from last year’s Season 28 of “I Am Solo”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Viewers are voicing continued concern after “I Am Solo” Season 16 cast member Sang-cheol was shown urging Season 28 cast member Young-sook to drink, despite her having previously disclosed her battle with cancer.

The daily lives of Sang-cheol and Young-sook, who are living as a virtual married couple, were shown on “Contract Marriage,” an entertainment program on KBS Joy and MBC every1 that aired on the 12th.

The two shared dinner that day. Sang-cheol urged Young-sook, who was drinking sparkling water, to have alcohol, saying, “Why don’t you have a beer?” Although Young-sook explained that she was a lightweight, Sang-cheol urged her again, saying, “Even if you can’t hold your liquor, one can isn’t a big deal.”

Young-sook replied, “I can drink, but if I don’t handle it well and don’t sober up, my head hurts the next day,” hinting that she felt uneasy about drinking. Sang-cheol continued encouraging her, mentioning Seattle’s beer culture and other things, and Young-sook eventually accepted a serving of high-proof liquor. After tasting it, she said, “It’s good, but it has a strong vodka taste.”

Sang-cheol also explained in an interview with the production crew why he had urged her to drink. Saying, “I wonder what my wife is like when she’s drunk,” he explained that he wanted to hear Young-sook’s honest thoughts while they drank together.

Even after Young-sook went to bed first, Sang-cheol continued drinking alone. The show featured him drinking various kinds of alcohol, including beer, wine, champagne and makgeolli, as well as a scene of him talking on the phone beside Young-sook as she slept.

After the show aired, people online expressed concern about Sang-cheol urging Young-sook to drink. She had previously been taken to the emergency room after drinking, and had also disclosed her battle with cancer.

On “I Am SOLO,” which aired on ENA and SBS Plus last October, Young-sook became so unwell after drinking sake on a date with Kwang-soo that she could barely stand. She eventually headed to the emergency room with Kwang-soo’s help.

Young-sook also revealed her past battle with cancer on the show, saying, “When divorce was looming, all the difficult things came at once. Cancer was found in two places, but later I found out it was in three.”

As these details drew attention again, internet users expressed disappointment with Sang-cheol’s actions. Some commented, “Young-sook had to go to the ER after drinking sake,” “Young-sook had cancer, and they’re telling her to drink?” and “Sang-cheol should have looked into it beforehand. That was really inconsiderate.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.