Justice after 30 years... Life sentence for man who ordered the murder of ‘hip-hop legend’ Tupac

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A former gang leader who ordered the murder of legendary American rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac) was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison, 30 years after the killing.

According to the Associated Press and other foreign media outlets on the 13th local time, Clark County District Court in Nevada sentenced Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, who was charged with first-degree murder, to life in prison, with parole consideration possible after he serves at least 40 years.

Davis was tried on charges of ordering Tupac’s fatal shooting and providing the gun in Las Vegas, United States, on September 7, 1996.

Tupac, then 25, was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car stopped at a traffic light. He was hit by four bullets and taken to a hospital, but died six days later.

The case remained unsolved for about 30 years. But the investigation gained momentum after Davis, a former gang leader, discussed his involvement in the crime in his 2019 autobiography and media interviews. He was arrested in 2023.

Davis claimed he took part in the crime to avenge his niece or nephew, who had been assaulted by Tupac’s group. During the trial, however, he denied the charges, saying his earlier confession was a lie intended to promote his book. His defense team plans to appeal the ruling.

Tupac was a hip-hop legend who left behind numerous hit songs, including “California Love” and “Hit ’Em Up.” He sold at least 75 million records worldwide and, even after dying at the young age of 25, is regarded as one of the most influential rappers in hip-hop history.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.