56-year-old Hong Seok-cheon is still dating one boyfriend after another... “If I show them the Han River view, they’ll express their love on their own”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon revealed that he never takes a break from dating and shared his own distinctive dating tips.

On the 13th, a video titled “We Have Everything! A Fridge Packed with Fans’ Love Revealed! Hong Seok-cheon Edition” was posted on the YouTube channels of “Studio456” and “Channel S.”

Chef Cho Seo-hyeong visited Hong Seok-cheon’s home that day and set out to make a dish using only ingredients from his refrigerator. As soon as Cho arrived, he was impressed by the wide-open view of the Han River. Hong joked that it was “a house with nothing but a good view.”

When Cho looked around the kitchen to prepare the meal and came across some charming tableware, Hong said, “Don’t think it’s my taste. Aren’t you curious whether Hong Seok-cheon dates or not? I’m not someone who takes a break from dating.” He seemed to suggest that he had bought the tableware with a partner’s tastes in mind.

Hong went on to say, “Wouldn’t it be pretty funny if someone like me didn’t date? When I’m dating, how do I woo someone? I take them to nice places and cook delicious food. I have a Han River view, too, don’t I? Then they express their love on their own. They give me a back hug.” His comments drew attention.

Meanwhile, Hong Seok-cheon made headlines in 2000 when he became the first South Korean celebrity to come out as gay.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.