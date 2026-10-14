Mimi’s Family Gets a Game of Yutnori Going! Why Is Jeong Min-a Walking on Eggshells? (Mom Has Gone Crazy)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Mimi’s family is getting a game of yutnori underway.

In episode 13 of the daily KBS 1TV drama ‘Mom Has Gone Crazy,’ airing tonight (the 14th) at 8:30 p.m., Kang Dae-chi (played by Kim Jong-hun), who had no choice but to move back into his family home because of his mountain of debt, struggles alongside Jo Mi-mi (Kim Hui-jeong) and Kang Da-mi (Jeong Min-a), who are anxiously trying to keep the situation from coming to light within the family. The drama is directed by Seong Jun-hae, written by Na Seung-hyeon, and produced by Fantagio and Monster Union.

Previously, Jo Mi-mi met her former daughter-in-law Kim Mi-seon (Kim Ga-ran), who divorced Kang Gang-nam (Kang Eun-tak), and they had an open and candid conversation. With her eldest son Kang Gang-nam divorced and her trusted second son Kang Dae-chi now saddled with a huge debt, Jo Mi-mi was consumed with worry. As she blamed her ex-husband Kang Hak-seong (Lee Han-wi) and poured out her emotions, Jo Mi-mi conveyed the heartache of a mother who has to face reality alone.

In stills released ahead of tonight’s broadcast, Jo Mi-mi is seen fixing Kang Gang-nam with a fierce glare, instantly drawing attention. Jo Mi-mi looks determined to straighten out her eldest son once and for all, while Kang Gang-nam, seemingly unaware of his mother’s feelings, wears a bewildered expression that brings a smile.

Frustrated by Kang Gang-nam’s predicament after Kim Mi-seon divorced him, Jo Mi-mi launches into another round of nagging. Her sighs grow heavier as her son remains unable to grasp the situation, even under his mother’s stern gaze.

Meanwhile, Choi Sun-deok (Yang Hui-gyeong), who has sensed that Jo Mi-mi is hiding something, plans a family gathering. Using a yutnori match as a pretext, Choi probes the family members about what they are really thinking, while Jo Mi-mi and Kang Da-mi do their best to act nonchalant. After following a senior colleague at work into an investment that failed, Kang Dae-chi ended up with a huge debt and is now going around asking people he knows for loans. Attention is focused on whether Choi Sun-deok can uncover Kang Dae-chi’s secret through a game of yutnori. The family’s game together adds to the suspense over what other turn of events it might bring.

Meanwhile, another conflict arises for Kang Hak-seong and his wife, Park Ji-young (Jo Mi-ryeong). While moving house, Park comes across shocking news. Unable to give up her desire to marry her daughter, Kang Ye-ri (Kim Na-eun), into the Hwanggeum family, Park eventually grabs Kang Hak-seong by the collar and vents her anger. With Park looking close to tears and Kang Hak-seong staring wide-eyed at his wife, viewers are even more eager to find out what has happened between them when the episode airs.

Episode 13 of the KBS 1TV daily drama ‘Mom Has Gone Crazy’ airs tonight (the 14th) at 8:30 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.