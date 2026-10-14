Beom Do-ha draws attention with extraordinary performances in ‘Gwibeolle’ and ‘Hwagoksa’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Beom Do-ha captivated audiences with her extraordinary acting.

On the 13th, Beom Do-ha attended audience Q&A events for ‘Gwibeolle’ and ‘Hwagoksa’ at Screen 5 of CJ CGV Centum City, where she met with moviegoers. Earlier, on the 6th, she also graced the red carpet at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Both ‘Gwibeolle’ and ‘Hwagoksa,’ in which Beom Do-ha appears, are animated films, and she made a strong impression with her diverse performances. In ‘Gwibeolle,’ which grotesquely portrays the dreams and love of two women who have been friends since middle school, Beom Do-ha plays Na-jeong, a character who openly reveals her desire for love, art and success. She makes a strong impression with her nuanced portrayal of Na-jeong, whose presence evokes jealousy, admiration and feelings of inferiority in her closest friend, Jeong-yeon.

In particular, Beom Do-ha took on motion-capture acting for ‘Gwibeolle,’ bringing her character to life with powerful movements that dominate the screen. Her performance, which fills the film with the character’s layered emotions, leaves a lasting impression beyond the screen.

In ‘Hwagoksa,’ which portrays those left behind after the death of a crematorium director who bids farewell to the deceased, Beom Do-ha plays Hwang Mi-yeon, who works at the crematorium, and delivers a wry dubbing performance. She skillfully shifts between Mi-yeon’s flustered reactions to an unbelievable situation and her easygoing manner as she sells goods, adding humor to the film.

Beom Do-ha also attended GV sessions from the 9th through the 13th, connecting with audiences and building excitement through candid conversations about the films. Expectations are growing for what projects she will bring to audiences next, having demonstrated a wide acting range in animation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.