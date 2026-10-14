After losing 230,000 followers and facing hate comments, Choi Jun-hee opens up: “My mental state is shattered”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, has opened up about the difficult time she has been going through.

On the 14th, Choi Jun-hee connected with fans through her social media, asking, “What has everyone been up to lately? What have you been thinking about?”

When a netizen asked, “Where did Choi Jun-hee’s social media account go?”, she replied, “There are so many shadows in my life that it’s nice and cool.”

Another netizen commented, “Give unni Jun-hee her account back.” Choi Jun-hee opened up, saying, “My mental state gets a little shattered, and just when I pick up the pieces one by one and barely glue them back together, life comes along, says, ‘Oh, how did you fix it?’ and seems to smash it all over again.” Her figurative description of feeling as though she was facing one difficult situation after another drew attention.

Choi Jun-hee had previously spoken about the hardship caused by hate comments and revealed how difficult things had been.

On the 7th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her social media along with the words, “I’m glad we only live once. Because I wouldn’t want to go through this whole shitshow again... #StayStrongEveryone.”

The video showed Choi Jun-hee distressed by hate comments. Reacting forcefully to the commenters, she said, “You ask why I live like this? You ask why I’m like this when I used to be fine? You crazy [expletive]. I’ve always been like this, ever since I was born. What do you know?”

Choi Jun-hee also experienced the sudden blocking of a social media account that had around 230,000 followers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.