Will 'Groom's Class' produce another real-life couple? Jo Jun-hyeon and So I-won grow closer after a blind date: “I want to get to know her more deeply”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Former judoka Jo Jun-hyeon shares an update on how he and his blind date, So I-won, have grown closer, enjoying soju-and-beer drinks and even a trip to karaoke.

On Friday the 16th, at 9 p.m., Channel A will air 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' (CP Bae Han-su, PD Lim Jeong-gyu). The episode shows Jo Jun-hyeon, the younger of the 'judo legend twins,' returning to the studio with his older brother Jo Jun-ho to share what happened after his first blind date, filling the studio with excitement.

That day, Jo Jun-hyeon is pressed with questions about whether things have progressed with sports announcer So I-won since their blind date. Smiling happily, he says, “After the blind date, the two of us met up on our own, had some soju-and-beer drinks, and went to karaoke.” The 'studio mentor squad'—Lee Seung-cheol, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae-na—then ask, “What song did you sing at karaoke?” Jo boasts, “We sang 'All For You' as a duet from the very first song. Our chemistry was incredible, and we got 100 points.” Hearing this, Jo Jun-ho, sitting next to him, and national-team teammate Kim Yo-han joke, “Why didn't you two sing 'Heungboga Giga Makyeo'?” and get a laugh.

With everyone cheering him on, Jo Jun-hyeon reveals his feelings, saying, “(So I-won) is so pure and positive, and she's beautiful, too. I want to get to know her more deeply, beyond a flirtation.” 'Student supervisor' Tak Jae-hoon asks pointedly, “What would you do if, while seeing So I-won, you found that she was different from what you'd expected?” Jo praises So I-won, saying, “If a man isn't much to look at, he has to go along with everything the woman wants,” and vows to devote himself to her without limits, already acting like a devoted lover. In an interview, So I-won also expresses her interest, saying, “Jun-hyeon is just as fun when we meet in private, and his proactive way of showing interest is another appealing point.” But she makes Jo nervous by saying, “On the other hand, though...” and spelling out what concerns her.

With former volleyball player Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee recently becoming a real-life couple after meeting on 'Groom's Class,' attention is turning to whether Jo Jun-hyeon and So I-won will become a couple, too.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.