“Even Kim Yong-gun Didn’t Know”... Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won to Marry in a Private Ceremony This December; His Father Found Out From the News, Too

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Yong-gun said he was happy for his eldest son, Ha Jung-woo, and Cha Jung-won to be getting married, but learned the wedding date from a news report. He candidly said his son had not told him the date separately.

According to an OSEN report on the 14th, when asked how he felt about Ha Jung-woo’s marriage, Kim Yong-gun asked in return, “Has the wedding date been announced? Even though I’m his father, I don’t really know.” He added, “They’re old enough to take care of things themselves.”

He also explained why he hadn’t known the wedding date. Kim Yong-gun said, “If my son had set the date, he would have said, ‘We’ve decided on this date after considering everything; please keep the time free,’ but I haven’t heard from him separately yet.” He added, “I guess the news came out first.”

He also shared his hopes for the couple. Asked how he hoped they would fare after getting married, he replied, “As people commonly say, they just need to live happily together. They’re getting married at this stage of life, making a lifelong commitment and holding a wedding, so they should live well.”

He added, “They just need to live healthy, happy lives. That’s all,” then said with a laugh, “So I’d be even more grateful if they gave their father a grandchild.”

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will hold a private wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 13.

The two acknowledged their relationship in February this year and said at the time that nothing had been decided about marriage. They announced their wedding about eight months later.

Last March, Kim Yong-gun also made remarks hinting at Ha Jung-woo’s marriage on TV Chosun’s “Lovers of Joseon.” Asked, “Does Ha Jung-woo like babies, too?” he replied, “He does. I guess that’s why talk of marriage has started coming up little by little now.”

Ha Jung-woo made his debut in the 2003 film “Madeleine” and has appeared in “The Chaser,” “The War Against Crime: The Golden Age of the Bad Guys,” “Assassination” and the “Along with the Gods” series, among other works.

Cha Jung-won made her debut in the 2012 film “Horror Stories” and has appeared in the dramas “While You Were Sleeping” and “Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo,” among others. More recently, she has also worked as an influencer in fashion and beauty.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.