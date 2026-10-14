Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won to marry on Dec. 13 after six years of dating; actors with an 11-year age gap set to wed

Ha Jung-woo (left), Cha Jung-won. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actors Ha Jung-woo, 48, and Cha Jung-won, 37, are set to become a married couple after six years of dating.

Ha Jung-woo’s agency, WALKHOUSE COMPANY, and Cha Jung-won’s agency, Saram Entertainment, told Sportschosun on the 14th, “The two will hold their wedding on Dec. 13 at a location in Seoul,” adding, “The ceremony is expected to be held privately.”

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, are 11 years apart. They reportedly met as colleagues in the entertainment industry around 2020 and later began dating. After being together for about six years, they are now set to culminate their relationship in marriage.

The two’s relationship was officially made public last February. At the time, rumors that Ha Jung-woo would marry in July drew attention to his partner, Cha Jung-won, as well.

Both sides acknowledged that they were dating but said that nothing had been decided regarding marriage. About eight months later, they announced a specific wedding date, heralding the arrival of another married couple in the acting world.

Since going public with their relationship, the two have also expressed their affection for each other at official events. At a press conference for the tvN drama Mad Concrete Dreams, Ha Jung-woo spoke about Cha Jung-won, saying, “She consistently gives me affection and support.”

Cha Jung-won also expressed her gratitude at a media talk event for tvN’s Kill It: The Great War of Style Creators, saying, “I hear Ha Jung-woo watched the first episode. He’s been following it and giving me lots of support and encouragement.”

Ha Jung-woo made his film debut in Madeleine in 2002 and established himself as one of South Korea’s leading actors with roles in The Chaser, Take Off, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, The Terror Live, Assassination, Tunnel, and the Along with the Gods series, among others. He has also worked as a director, directing films including Fasten Your Seatbelt, Chronicle of a Blood Merchant, Lobby, and The People Upstairs. Most recently, he returned to television with the tvN drama Mad Concrete Dreams.

Cha Jung-won made her film debut in the 2012 movie Horror Stories and has appeared in dramas including She Was Pretty, Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo, and Absolute Boyfriend. She is also active as a fashion and beauty influencer and recently appeared on tvN’s Kill It: The Great War of Style Creators.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.