Mina Harker’s Refined Beauty

TWICE’s Mina Harker poses at a photo call held at the KREAM Dosan flagship store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 14th. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.14/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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TWICE’s Mina Harker poses at a photo call held at the KREAM Dosan flagship store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 14th. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.14/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.