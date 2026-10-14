Mina Harker’s Refined Beauty

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Mina Harker’s Refined Beauty

TWICE’s Mina Harker poses at a photo call held at the KREAM Dosan flagship store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 14th. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.14/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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