Mina Harker, subtly elegant

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Mina Harker, subtly elegant

TWICE’s Mina Harker attends a photo call and poses at the KREAM Dosan flagship store in Sinsa-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 14th. Reporter Jung Jae-geun cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.10.14/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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