Lee Ji-hye speaks out over ‘buying up’ at Seongsimdang: “Why make this an issue? I only helped the staff pay.”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Ji-hye spoke out about the controversy over bulk buying at Seongsimdang.

On the 14th, Lee Ji-hye directly addressed the controversy over bulk buying, saying, “Buying everything up? I wonder why you’re making this an issue. On our way back after visiting Daejeon for a shoot, I only helped with the payment so all the staff could each take one. Since we don’t have a group photo, I’ll write down the real names of the people who took them.”

Lee Ji-hye also shared a breakdown of the cakes she bought with the staff. Apart from two for herself and one for her husband, Moon Jaewan, each cake went to a staff member.

Earlier, Lee Ji-hye posted a photo confirming her visit to Seongsimdang on social media, with the caption “For all of us.” The photo showed a large purchase of cakes, and some people criticized the 11 bakery bags as bulk buying that showed no consideration for those behind her. They said that, since so many people come from across the country to buy bread, she should have left enough for the next person to buy. However, the prevailing view was that individual purchases could not be restricted when she had waited in line and entered legitimately. Lee Ji-hye then personally explained that the cakes were portions she had shared with six staff members.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye is married to tax accountant Moon Jaewan, and they have two daughters.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.