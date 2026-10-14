Big Naughty Makes Surprise Marriage Announcement While Serving as a Public Service Worker: “♥ Spending Forever with the Muse of ‘Vancouver,’ My 10-Year Unrequited Love”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Rapper Big Naughty (real name Seo Dong-hyun) personally shared the news of his upcoming marriage.

Recently, Big Naughty announced his upcoming marriage in a group chat where he communicates with fans. In a message, he began, “I came by after a long time because I had something to say and also wanted to tell you all to be careful not to catch a cold as the weather gets colder,” adding, “Thank you so much for listening to and enjoying my songs wherever you are.”

He went on to share the news of his marriage, saying, “I wanted to tell you before other people found out. There’s one more big thing before the end of this year. You may already know, or this may come as a surprise, but I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with that person, as in many songs such as ‘Vancouver’ and ‘Vancouver 2.’”

The songs Big Naughty mentioned, ‘Vancouver’ and ‘Vancouver 2,’ are known to capture the tender feelings he had for one person. The subject of ‘Vancouver’ is widely known to be Big Naughty’s first love and current girlfriend. Fans are showering them with congratulations and attention as the love story he has shared through music over many years leads to marriage.

Big Naughty also remembered to thank his fans. He added, “Thanks to you, songs like that were able to make it out into the world, and I think I learned a lot because of that, too. I’m always grateful, but thank you once again. I’ll come back as a young man who has grown even more mature.”

Big Naughty drew attention in the past by speaking about his long-standing unrequited love for one person. He previously said, “I’ve had a crush on one person for a long time.” ‘Vancouver,’ which he wrote himself, also drew public interest after it became known as a song about his tender, unrequited love for someone. His ability to pour his honest feelings into his music even earned him the label of a romantic.

Big Naughty later kept making headlines when he personally revealed that he was dating a woman he had been in love with unrequitedly for more than 10 years. Many fans sent their support and congratulations after hearing that he and the person he had held steadfast feelings for over so long had become a real couple. Now, his announcement that they had decided to spend their lives together has once again captured the public’s attention.

Big Naughty’s long unrequited love blossomed into a relationship, and now he is preparing for a new beginning through marriage. Anticipation is building over what music and stories he will share with fans in the future, after conveying his sincere feelings through his music.

Big Naughty, who was born in 2003, first became known through Mnet’s ‘Show Me the Money 8.’ He has established his musical sensibilities with signature songs including ‘Let’s Call It Love (Feat. 10CM),’ ‘Vancouver,’ and ‘Romantic Symphony (Feat. CHANGMO, Jay Park).’ He has been serving as a social service worker since the 10th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.