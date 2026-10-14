Hwang Jung-eum directly addresses ongoing plastic surgery rumors: “Why don’t you talk about facial contouring?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Hwang Jung-eum denied rumors that she had undergone facial contouring surgery.

On the 14th, a video titled “A Day I Went to Eat Jumbo Shrimp with Unnies Yi-young & Yoon-hee” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

Hwang Jung-eum went to eat jumbo shrimp with her close friends Shim Yi-young and Jo Yoon-hee. The three reportedly became close friends while appearing in SBS’s The Escape of the Seven. When she met Jo Yoon-hee, Hwang Jung-eum confessed, “I actually had a lifting procedure, so it feels awkward. When I smile, I look like the Joker. I was trying to look pretty.” Jo sighed and said, “That’s enough, Jung-eum.” Hwang then complained, “I look so old.”

Jo Yoon-hee said, “She tells everything honestly (on YouTube).” The production crew mentioned the rumors that Hwang Jung-eum had undergone facial contouring, saying, “She recently spoke openly about getting plastic surgery on YouTube. The comment that got the most likes there was, ‘Why don’t you talk about facial contouring?’”

Hwang Jung-eum denied it, saying, “I was going to reply. I can’t undergo a surgery that frightening. That’s the biggest surgery I’ve had; that’s it. I’ve already talked about my eyes and nose, so if I’d had it done, I’d say so, but I haven’t. So I thought I should address that.”

Hwang Jung-eum spoke candidly, drawing laughs: “I don’t really care, but the double-jaw surgery rumor bothers me. I enrolled at Sunhwa Arts Middle School, and the rumor spread all over the school: ‘Hwang Jung-eum had double-eyelid surgery, had her nose raised, and had her jaw shaved.’ Even then, I was the type to say, ‘When did I ever do that?’ If there’s anything I haven’t talked about, I’ve forgotten it. For example, I briefly had a paranasal implant and then had it removed.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.