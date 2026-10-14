Eight-month rookie who lashed out at a fan with “So what?” to temporarily suspend activities: “Will take time to improve”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ren, a member of the group Chaser, is embroiled in controversy over inappropriate remarks directed at a fan and will temporarily suspend fan communication activities.

On the 14th, Howling Entertainment, Chaser’s agency, said in an official statement, “We would like to inform you that Ren’s use of SNS, PLUS CHAT and the Fandol service will be temporarily suspended.”

The agency explained, “This is not a complete suspension of the artist’s activities; Ren will take time to focus on showing a better side.” It added, “We will announce separately at a later date when the suspended services will resume. We ask for our fans’ understanding.”

The measure is believed to have followed the controversy sparked by Ren’s recent conduct on a paid fan communication platform.

Ren was reportedly using a paid fan communication platform when a fan sent a message saying, “I’ve been waiting all this time,” and Ren replied, “Oh, so what?” and “Why are you blaming me? You keep getting on my nerves.” The remarks drew wider controversy because they were made on a platform for direct communication with fans, and criticism continued over whether Ren’s attitude toward fans was appropriate.

As the controversy grew, the agency issued an official apology on the 12th. At the time, it bowed its head, saying, “We sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by Ren’s inappropriate words and actions.”

The agency added, “We deeply regret disappointing and hurting fans with careless words and actions, when we should have shown greater care and responsibility.” After acknowledging that fans had been hurt and expressing its apologies, the agency has now decided to temporarily suspend Ren’s use of fan communication services.

Meanwhile, the five-member group Chaser, which includes Ren, debuted last February with the single album “Sweet Like Sugar.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.