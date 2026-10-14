Jo Yoon-hee opens up six years after her divorce from Lee Dong-gun: “I didn’t know I was that brave”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Jo Yoon-hee spoke about how she felt after her divorce.

On the 14th, a video titled “The Day I Went to Eat Prawns with Older Friends Lee-young & Yoon-hee” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

Hwang Jung-eum went to eat prawns with her close friends Shim Yi-young and Jo Yoon-hee. Since all three had firstborn children the same age, they naturally got to talking about parenting. Jo said, “I have an ideal image of the kind of mother I want to be. There are things like wishing my own mom didn’t drink. So I figured Roa must have things like that she wants, too, and I want to be the kind of mom Roa wants. But I don’t know what kind of mom Roa wants. She probably wants a mom who doesn’t get angry. But I can’t avoid scolding her. Even if I tell her nicely a hundred times, she doesn’t listen.” Hwang replied, “That’s why I always have a back scratcher in my hand,” making them laugh.

When Hwang Jung-eum said she was enjoying YouTube, Jo Yoon-hee said, “I’m still a little worried about showing people the natural me.” Hwang replied, “Apart from being pretty, you don’t have the kind of personality that makes being a celebrity easy,” and added, “You must have had a hard time working.”

Jo Yoon-hee said, “It was hard to do things in front of a lot of people.” Hwang Jung-eum replied, “I’ve always seen how strong you are. A while ago, an article about your divorce came out, and it was really shocking.”

Hwang Jung-eum said, “The reason I bring this up is that you’re strong. Divorce isn’t something just anyone can do. And for a female actor to get divorced is a huge thing. It’s a terrifying ordeal, having to bear all of that. There’s also the fear that your livelihood could be cut off right away. I thought you were strong then.” Jo Yoon-hee responded candidly, “It was scary. I didn’t know I was that brave.”

Actress Jo Yoon-hee married actor Lee Dong-gun in 2017, and they had a daughter, Roa, before divorcing in 2020.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.