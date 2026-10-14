Lee Man-gi buys ‘1 million won’ worth of clothes for his triplet grandchildren: “I don’t even buy clothes for myself, but the grandkids sure are intimidating”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Man-gi, a former ssireum wrestler turned broadcaster, showed off his big-spender side while shopping for clothes for his triplet grandchildren.

On the 14th, a video titled “Went to Buy Clothes for the Triplets... The Strongman Grandpa Has Become a Real Big Spender!” was posted on the YouTube channel Mangi TV. In the video, Lee went to an outlet mall to buy clothes for his triplet grandchildren for the first time. His affectionate attitude toward his grandchildren as he set out shopping caught viewers’ attention.

Before shopping, Lee said, “Grandpa hasn’t bought the kids a single outfit yet. So this time, I’m heading to an outlet mall near home to buy them an outfit.”

He continued, “I hardly ever go out to buy clothes for myself, but the grandkids sure are intimidating. Even if I buy clothes, I have to get three outfits, not just one. Boys’ and girls’ clothes have to be different, too. I think I can at least pick out the boys’ clothes,” candidly sharing his apprehension ahead of the shopping trip.

After arriving at a children’s clothing store, Lee got down to shopping in earnest for fall clothes for his grandchildren. He browsed the store and spent a while focused on finding outfits that would suit them. The care he took in looking over each item for the three children and choosing carefully offered a glimpse of his special affection for his grandchildren.

But the enjoyable shopping was short-lived: an unexpected moment came at the checkout. Lee, who had been absorbed in choosing clothes for his grandchildren, couldn’t hide his dismay when he saw the total. The day’s shopping came to a whopping 993,700 won.

Lee reacted candidly, saying, “At home, I just thought, ‘They’re pretty,’ but when I actually came here and started picking out clothes for my grandkids, I was really shocked. I didn’t realize they were this expensive.” He had been excited as he chose clothes for his grandchildren, but couldn’t hide his surprise when he saw the amount on the register. Spending nearly 1 million won on his first clothes-shopping trip for his triplet grandchildren, he showed the big-spender side befitting a “strongman grandpa.”

Lee drew laughter as he said, “This is all for nothing. It’s for my own satisfaction. Do the kids even know whether they’re wearing something nice or not?” He added, “Still, it makes me happy. If you look pretty wearing them, that makes me happier than anything. I can wear whatever, but my wish is for you to dress nicely and grow up healthy. Grow up healthy and dress nicely.”

Lee later headed to the triplets’ home with shopping bags in both hands. After dressing them in the clothes he had bought himself, he expressed his satisfaction: “Wow, so handsome. So pretty. They fit well. I’m glad I bought them.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.