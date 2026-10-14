Park Mi-sun faces wave of concern over her mukbang after cancer treatment: “It’s okay—I only eat it once in a while”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Park Mi-sun reassured fans who were worried about her eating videos.

On the 14th, comedian Park Mi-sun appeared on Cho Hye-ryeon’s YouTube channel.

Cho Hye-ryeon bought plenty of bread to eat with Park Mi-sun and went to a lake park. Talking about her morning routine, Park said, “When I wake up in the morning, I brush my teeth first. There are germs in there, aren’t there?” She added, “After rinsing my mouth, I drink lukewarm water. When I drink warm water, my body warms up and wakes up.”

Park said, “These days, I eat two boiled eggs, half an avocado and lightly cooked tomatoes. I use really good olive oil. There are good ones even among extra-virgin olive oils.” Cho said, “This older sister of mine eats the same thing even when she travels abroad. She has bread every time.” Park said, “I haven’t been able to eat much of the bread I love lately. I’m having it today for the first time in a while.”

Park went on to say, “A lot of people get so worried when they see me eating something in front of the camera, thinking I shouldn’t be eating it. Just so you know, I only film this once in a while, so there’s no need to worry.” She added, “It’s been more than a year since I finished cancer treatment. I had a checkup recently, and my numbers came back much better than when I was healthy. Rather than stressing too much about food, I think it’s okay to occasionally eat what you want and have small amounts of things, except for what you really shouldn’t eat.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.