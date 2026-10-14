Kim Ji-seon voices her stance amid debate over cash gifts at hotel weddings: “You should give generously, considering the cost of the meal”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedians Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin shared their views on cash gifts for hotel weddings.

On the 14th, a video titled “How Far Should You Go with Wedding Invitations? | Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjeo” was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjeo.”

That day, while discussing various wedding-related topics, Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin brought up wedding gift money. With the cost of weddings having risen recently, they candidly exchanged views on how much to give as a cash gift at a hotel wedding.

Kim Hyo-jin opened up first: “The value of money has changed since we got married. When there are two or three weddings in a month, it’s a burden.” The point was that the expense of wedding gifts can really add up when you have to attend weddings often.

Kim Ji-seon agreed, but added, “Still, you shouldn’t give too little. It just doesn’t feel right.”

Kim Hyo-jin stressed that people should consider the wedding venue and the cost of the meal. She said, “You have to think about the cost of a meal at a hotel wedding. Look at where the wedding is being held, and if you figure the meal will cost around a certain amount, it’s good manners to give around that much.”

Kim Ji-seon agreed, saying, “That’s right. If it’s a hotel wedding, I give generously.”

Kim Ji-seon did, however, draw laughs when she said, “If I come without eating, I give a little less.” She revealed her practical view that while she attends weddings to offer her congratulations, she adjusts the amount of her cash gift if she doesn’t eat.

Kim Hyo-jin also spoke emphatically about proper etiquette at hotel weddings. She said, “The tackiest thing is when someone goes to a luxury hotel wedding, puts 100,000 won in the envelope, and brings all their children along to eat steak. Then they ask for more,” adding, “You shouldn’t do that.”

Kim Ji-seon also mentioned the behavior of some guests at wedding venues. She said, “They go around to every table asking other celebrities to take their pictures. They should behave appropriately.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.