Seo In-young reveals Japanese ex-boyfriend: “Dated for over three years; the language barrier made it last”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young revealed that she had dated a Japanese ex-boyfriend.

On the 14th, a video titled “Japanese Locals Left Stunned: Seo In-young’s Ultimate Gyaru Look Revealed for the First Time” was uploaded to Seo In-young’s YouTube channel.

Seo In-young, who was planning a one-night, two-day trip to Japan, showed how excited she was, even changing her nails. She said, “When I go to Japan, I have to look Japanese. I put these on at home, and it took me two hours. I didn’t have time to go.”

The production team revealed, “You dated a Japanese guy, didn’t you?” Seo In-young coolly admitted, “One of my exes was Japanese.” The team asked, “Could you communicate?” and Seo In-young said, “We communicated with gestures, and these days you can get interpretation for anything, can’t you? We dated for over three years. Since we couldn’t understand each other, we ended up seeing each other for a long time. You even hold back what you want to say because you can’t say it.” Her comments prompted laughter.

After trying the gyaru look in Japan, Seo In-young met a close friend who lives there. Seo In-young became emotional as she recalled, “I came to Japan when I hit rock bottom. My pronunciation was slow and I couldn’t speak well, so she suddenly started crying in the street. She cried, saying, ‘Why do you talk like that?’ and ‘Why is the way you speak like that?’”

Her friend also knew about Seo In-young’s Japanese ex-boyfriend. The friend said, “I was there. I interpreted everything. Didn’t that person bring someone who could speak Korean, too?” Seo In-young said, “There wasn’t anyone in Japan.” When her friend asked in puzzlement, “How did you communicate when I wasn’t there?” Seo In-young drew laughs by revealing, “We communicated using a translation tool.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.