‘Choo Shin-soo♥’ Ha Won-mi shocked after hitting 80 kg: “I lost 30 kg over four years, but got pregnant with my second child”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ha Won-mi, the wife of baseball player Choo Shin-soo, spoke about losing weight after childbirth.

On the 14th, a video titled “How Ha Won-mi, who once weighed 80 kg, lost 30 kg” was posted on her YouTube channel.

Ha Won-mi, who says she works out harder in the United States, said, “I’m the type who fills the many hours I spend alone in the U.S. with exercise. When I sleep in my pajamas and wake up, the moment I think, ‘I should work out today,’ I start thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll skip it?’ To stop that from happening, I put on my workout clothes as soon as I get up.”

Asked why she started managing her weight, Ha Won-mi said, “When I was pregnant with my first child, I gained more than 30 kg, so I weighed over 80 kg. I was so young then that I thought when you get pregnant, there’s another life in your belly, so you have to eat for two. So I always ate two servings.” She continued, “I thought I’d lose weight after giving birth, but after I had the baby, I didn’t lose any at all. The baby had come out of my body, but I still weighed 80 kg. That was a real shock. I worked extremely hard and got back to the figure I had before. It took almost four years to lose 30 kg. But then I got pregnant with Geon-woo right away.”

Ha Won-mi said, “Back then, I worked out every single day. I kept working out until the day before I went to the hospital.” She added, “When I was pregnant with Geon-woo, I gained about 7 kg. When I sat at a table, people didn’t realize I was pregnant. Only my belly stuck out.”

Ha Won-mi said she gained even more weight after having her second child. “When you have a baby, you can’t go work out, right? I gained more weight after giving birth. When you gain weight, you become lethargic. You don’t want to do anything, and you have no energy. After coming here, I became a little depressed. It’s something only I feel, but there are moments when I become lethargic,” she said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.