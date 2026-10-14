‘Chef Choi Hyun-seok’s Daughter’ Choi Yeon-soo Ultimately Even Takes Medication for Postpartum Depression: “I Feel Foggy and Lethargic”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Choi Yeon-soo, model and daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok, opened up about her postpartum depression.

On the 14th, Choi Yeon-soo responded in a video to a question asking, “Are you doing okay with postpartum depression?” She said, “I often thought that maybe other people were just as depressed as I was, and my baby was so adorable that I didn’t think too deeply about it. But hormonal issues weren’t something I could control. So I’m getting counseling and taking medication, and it has definitely helped me.” She also revealed that she was a month into taking the medication.

Choi Yeon-soo said, “Maybe thanks to the medication, I’m better able to regulate my emotions and feel much more stable,” but also candidly described its side effects: “I feel a little foggy and lethargic, so I sometimes let things I need to do slip.”

However, Choi Yeon-soo said she felt the benefits outweighed the side effects. “Even if there are side effects like these, I hope mothers who are struggling will at least try getting counseling. I tried to tough it out, thinking, ‘Other people must be having as hard a time as I am,’ but hormones aren’t something we can control, are they? I debated whether to post this video, but I agonized over it a lot myself before getting counseling, so I’d like to recommend that others seek counseling before things get even harder,” she said.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo, model and daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok, married Kim Tae-hyun, vocalist of the band DickPunks, last September despite their 12-year age gap. Choi Yeon-soo and Kim Tae-hyun had thought about having a baby even before they married, and they had a honeymoon baby. They welcomed a son last May.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.