Hwang So-yoon Makes Music Director Debut, Releases OST for ‘Why Don’t the Pilgrims Return?’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] “Music that is quintessentially Hwang So-yoon.” Artist Hwang So-yoon is taking on the role of music director, expanding her creative horizons.

Hwang So-yoon will release the original soundtrack for the animated film ‘Why Don’t the Pilgrims Return?’ on music platforms worldwide today (the 14th).

The album, which Hwang So-yoon completed in her first project as a music director, features 17 tracks, including an ending song sung by Hwang herself. The project began with a proposal from director Heo Pyeong-gang and was completed through a collaboration between Hwang and Milan Records, the label behind OST releases for films including ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Challengers’ and ‘Minari.’

After moving to the United States to focus on her work, Hwang So-yoon concentrated on creating a diverse range of tracks that suited the film’s mood, breaking away from conventions in animation scoring. In particular, rather than following the usual approach of turning the characters’ stories into lyrics, she explored the love and longing expressed in the film through the circumstances she herself was experiencing at the time.

Hwang So-yoon also brought her distinctive touch to the music, building it around the guitar she has played the longest and adding janggu samples and analog synthesizers. “It’s music that feels more like Hwang So-yoon than anything else I’m working on right now,” she said, describing it as “rough yet pure and warm.”

She added, “The film asks weighty questions about what love is and what we should pursue, so I wanted to make music that stays by the film’s side rather than something flashy and stylish,” expressing her deep affection for the work.

Hwang So-yoon is expanding her creative horizons by taking on new challenges, from performing with the band Se So Neon to working as a solo artist and music director. There is growing interest in the new side she will show as a music director, having carved out a distinctive place for herself through her nuanced expression and individuality.

Meanwhile, Hwang So-yoon’s OST for ‘Why Don’t the Pilgrims Return?’ will be available on the 14th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.