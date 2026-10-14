Na Moon-hee gets choked up over IU’s ‘barrage of gifts’: ‘She sends them because I said I was sick; I hate being in her debt’ (Kim Young-ok)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Na Moon-hee expressed her deep affection for singer and actress IU.

On the 14th, a video titled ‘IU Came to Teacher Kim Young-ok’s House... and Teacher Na Moon-hee Too?! Dinner with the Three of Them and IU’s Final Letter’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Kim Young-ok.’ In the video, Kim Young-ok, who appeared in the music video for IU’s new song, invited IU over and hosted her for a meal.

In the video, while waiting for IU, Na Moon-hee asked Kim Young-ok, “Unni, how did you end up inviting IU?”

Kim Young-ok explained, “She said IU had offered to do something for our YouTube channel. I was surprised too. So I thought it would be nice if Na Moon-hee came, and invited her.” She added, “You said you’d come if it was IU, even if you didn’t know anyone else, didn’t you? So I thought, ‘Oh, thank goodness.’”

Na Moon-hee made no secret of her special affection for IU, saying, “You know I like IU. I like IU.” Kim Young-ok also praised her, saying, “People like IU, who have become so accomplished, all have something special about them,” and spoke highly of IU’s character and distinctive qualities.

In particular, Na Moon-hee and IU first connected through the Netflix series ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’ The two, who worked together on the series, continued to share a warm bond after filming wrapped.

Na Moon-hee shared a heartwarming story about IU. She said, “I was going to take a role in a drama, and while we were rehearsing together, I got sick. So I couldn’t do it, and she heard about that and started sending me gifts. It’s been quite a while.”

While they were preparing for the project, Na Moon-hee was unable to take part because of health problems, and IU heard about her situation and took the initiative to start sending her gifts. Na said she was grateful that IU continued to look after her, even after quite some time had passed.

Kim Young-ok said she had “seen it for the first time this time.” Na Moon-hee then admitted, “But IU is always buying me delicious things, so I don’t like being in her debt all the time.” It was a candid confession: although she appreciated IU’s continued kindness in treating her to good food and sending gifts, she felt bad that she seemed to keep receiving without giving anything in return.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.