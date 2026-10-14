Na Moon-hee, who went to Lim Young-woong’s concert, flatly refuses IU’s invitation to her concert: “We were young then” (Kim Young-ok)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Na Moon-hee drew laughter with her firm response to singer and actress IU’s offer to invite her to a concert.

On the 14th, a video titled “IU Visits Ms. Kim Young-ok’s Home—and Ms. Na Moon-hee, Too” was released on Kim Young-ok’s YouTube channel.

In the video, IU visited the home of veteran Kim Young-ok with Na Moon-hee. Recently, Kim had appeared in the music video for Na Moon-hee and IU’s new song, “Dear my crazy soulmate,” bringing them together. That day, the three gathered to share updates on their lives and spent a warm, pleasant time together.

Kim Young-ok asked IU about her plans as an actress: “Do you have any plans to do a drama right now?” IU replied that she was currently preparing an album and a concert, sharing an update on her activities as a singer.

IU then cautiously asked the two veteran actresses, “If your schedules allow, may I invite you?” When IU said she wanted to invite them to her concert, Na Moon-hee unexpectedly replied firmly, “Don’t invite me,” drawing laughter.

At the unexpected refusal, IU expressed disappointment, pointing out that the two senior actresses had attended Lim Young-woong’s concert in the past. “I saw that you both went to Lim Young-woong’s concert,” she said. Na Moon-hee shot back, “We were young then,” sending everyone there into laughter.

Kim Young-ok added her thoughts on attending concerts. She said, “It’s true that it gets harder as you get older, but I’ve heard that going to concerts is good for your health. It lifts your spirits. If I can, I’d like to go.”

She added, “When I go to a concert, I get so carried away that I lose myself. It’s so exciting and fun,” echoing the sentiment about the joy concerts bring.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.