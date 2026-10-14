Newlywed Shin Ji: “I wish Moon Won would go out more—he’s sensitive and gets sulky easily”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Shin Ji, a member of the group Koyote, shared a candid look at her newlywed life.

On the 14th, a video of Shin Ji visiting Oido with her husband, Moon Won, was released on her YouTube channel, “Eotteoshinji?!?”

That day, Shin Ji and Moon Won went to a popular jumbo shrimp restaurant on Oido. As they waited for their order, Shin Ji said, “We watched a movie together yesterday, but my husband fell asleep and I watched it by myself.”

Moon Won replied, “I got sulky and went to sleep yesterday. I asked my wife, ‘Shouldn’t this be done this way?’ and she said, ‘Just handle it yourself.’ When I asked, ‘What’s with that tone?’ she said, ‘Why?’ So I said, ‘Never mind,’ and went to sleep.”

Shin Ji explained, “When I’m watching something, I want to concentrate, but he kept trying to talk to me. And it wasn’t anything particularly meaningful. I used to chatter away when I came home, but I talk less than I used to. I guess my husband feels hurt by that.” She said she acted that way because she didn’t want to take the stress she experienced outside out on Moon Won.

Moon Won said, “It’s half feeling hurt and half concern,” adding, “Once, I playfully tried to pester her in bed, but she told me to stop, so I got sulky and went to sleep again. I’m sensitive these days.”

Shin Ji shot back, “Getting sulky and going to sleep has become your hobby lately,” and added, “You get sulky easily and you’ve become sensitive. It’s like our genders have switched. Should you stop taking your hair-loss medication?” She continued, “So I told you to meet up with friends, drink until late, and come home in the early hours. I wish you’d go out more instead of hovering around me.” Moon Won showed his wife-adoring side, saying, “I like spending time with my wife more than anything.”

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger than her, last May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.