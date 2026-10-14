Japanese BTS fan who spotted a fire in Itaewon shouted a song title instead of speaking Korean: “Hey! ‘Fire!’”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A Japanese fan of BTS has drawn attention for showing “unexpected” quick thinking at a fire they happened upon in Korea.

A story shared by a Japanese BTS fan identified as A on their X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 has recently been spreading again across online communities and social media. At the time, A shared a post and photos about what happened to them in Itaewon, opening with, “I’m sorry if anyone finds this offensive.”

According to the account, A was on the way back after finishing a meal in Itaewon. They then spotted flames rising from a pile of trash by the roadside. They needed to alert people nearby before the fire spread further, but A, who was not fluent in Korean, struggled to explain what was happening.

In that moment, what came to mind was none other than BTS’s hit song “Fire” (FIRE). A figured they could use the title of a song they liked to get across that there was a fire.

Without a moment to hesitate, A ran to a nearby restaurant and shouted, “Excuse me! Fire! Fire!” It was a desperate cry using the song title, but fortunately, the restaurant staff understood what was happening.

The restaurant owner immediately filled a basin with water and headed to the fire, while a customer also brought out a fire extinguisher and helped put it out. Thanks to the quick response from people nearby, the flames were extinguished, bringing an end to an emergency that could have escalated into a major fire.

A’s response—using every expression they knew to ask for help even when they could not communicate—ultimately helped put out the fire. The unusual story of A shouting a BTS song title instead of speaking Korean drew laughs, but also attracted attention as an example of quick thinking in an emergency.

The story gained further attention after it emerged that BTS member RM had personally liked the post. The story was also talked about among fans after they learned that A’s devotion to BTS had come into play at such an unexpected moment—and that a member had responded to the account.

Netizens said they found it interesting that the song title “Fire” had been used as a shout to alert people to an actual fire. Some also said it was meaningful that a spontaneous bit of wit, sparked by thoughts of a favorite singer’s music, prompted people nearby to help and helped prevent a more serious accident.

The reason this story is drawing attention again despite the passage of time is that it was more than a chance mishap. The fan’s active effort to ask for help in an emergency and the immediate response from people nearby came together to help them get through a dangerous moment. This anecdote, in which a BTS song title was used in an unexpected way, remains a distinctive episode in K-pop fandom and is once again attracting interest.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.