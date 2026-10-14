75-year-old Park Jung-soo, partner of Jung Kyung-ho’s father, finally admits to cosmetic procedures amid plastic surgery rumors: “You need some treatment to maintain it”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Jung-soo admitted to having cosmetic procedures after coming under suspicion of having plastic surgery.

On the 14th, a video titled “Bought with My Own Money! Actress Park Jung-soo Reveals for the First Time the Real Cosmetics She’s Used to Maintain Her Skin for 40 Years” was posted on her YouTube channel, You Can’t Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway.

Park Jung-soo drew attention when she revealed that, while she takes care of her skin with cosmetics, she also gets help from cosmetic procedures. “A lot of people ask me if I’ve had surgery. I’ve had procedures, but I’ve never had surgery,” she said. “I get Skin Botox every six months, and Thermage and Ultherapy once a year. I used to get them every year and a half, but as I got older, the interval shortened to a year. Now I think I need to get them every 10 months. Recovery takes longer. As I get older, my skin keeps sagging,” she confessed.

“Maybe I’ll end up getting them every six months. That’s how I’m maintaining things. I think you need to get some procedures done to keep up with your skin care,” Park Jung-soo said, emphasizing the importance of cosmetic procedures.

Park Jung-soo made her debut in 1972 as a member of the fifth class of MBC’s publicly recruited television actors. She married a businessman in 1975, and they later divorced by mutual agreement after having two children. Since 2009, she has been in a common-law relationship with producer Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.